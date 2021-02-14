A recent ambush in Sambisa Forest in Borno State saw military troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole kill three insurgents, including two top Boko Haram commanders, Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib.

The two commanders who belonged to the Abubakar Shekau faction have been on the military watchlist.

While Abul-Bas was the second in command to Abu Fatima, Ibn Habib was the commander in charge of Njimia and Parisu camps in the Sambisa Forest.

A statement on Saturday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said the renewed offensive operations by the troops of Operation Tura Takaibango in Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre, has continued to inflict heavy casualties on the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State in West Africa Province criminals.

The statement titled, ‘Troops of Lafiya Dole eliminate two most wanted Boko Haram commanders in Sambisa Forest,’ said:

“Among the latest exploits by the troops of Sector 1 was the ambush by troops of 121 and 151 Battalions on Tuesday, 9 February 2021, sprang at BHTs crossing point between Vuria and Guja settlements along road Banki Junction – Pulka axis.

“During the ambush, the troops neutralized three BHTs among who were two of the most wanted terrorist commanders known as Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib.”

“Abul-Bas and Ibn Habib were among the top BHTs commanders of the Shekau faction operating in Sambisa Forest and environs.

“The troops also recovered three General Purpose Machine Guns, seven AK47 rifles, a belt of ammunition containing 446 rounds of 7.62mm, one Boxer motorcycle and one ITEL 2160 mobile phone, among others.”

In a similar development, about seven men of the Nigerian Air Force ground forces died as they battled through an ambush set up by about 100 terrorists in Kaduna State on Saturday.

The encounter between the ground forces and the terror group occurred at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari, one of Kaduna’s most volatile parts.

HumAngle reports that both the Al-Qaeda affiliate, Jama’atu Ansaril Muslimina fi Biladis Sudan (Ansaru) and criminal gangs dwell in Birnin Gwari.

However, the Air Force spokesperson, the troops were able to fight their way through the ambush, killing dozens of bandits in the process, adding that some NAF personnel paid the supreme price during the operation, while a few others sustained varying injuries.

