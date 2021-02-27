Ric Hassani, the singer who was captured in a loved up photo with colleague, Waje, says the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has banned one of his songs, ‘Thunder Fire You’, a track off his newly-released album.
Hassani, said the commission is also sanctioning radio stations that are airing the song.
“So, the NBC has banned my song ‘Thunder Fire You’ and are fining radio stations that play it. Interesting,” he on his social media page.
‘Thunder Fire You’ sees the singer cursing his estranged woman who ditched him despite sacrificing a lot for her.
“The love I gave you, was too perfect for you. And you know I tried to make your dreams come true. And you knew this you still went and threw this, threw this away (away). It’s okay,” the song’s lyrics read.
“Thunder fire you. For all the lies you told me. Thunder fire you. For when you cheated on me. Thunder fire you. You never did deserve nome. E go better for you. So thunder fire you.”
