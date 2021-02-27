Ric Hassani, the singer who was captured in a loved up photo with colleague, Waje, says the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has banned one of his songs, ‘Thunder Fire You’, a track off his newly-released album.

Hassani, said the commission is also sanctioning radio stations that are airing the song.

“So, the NBC has banned my song ‘Thunder Fire You’ and are fining radio stations that play it. Interesting,” he on his social media page.