The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested two suspected drug traffickers as they intercepted N32bn worth of cocaine in Lagos.

According to the law enforcement agents, the seized 40 parcels of cocaine weighing 43.11kilogram was estimated to cost more than N32 billion.

It was gathered that the seizure was made at the Tincan command on Monday, February 8, 2021.

The NDLEA said the consignment containing the illicit drug was put under surveillance by operatives of the Tincan Command for some days until two clearing agents showed up on Monday, February 8, 2021, to clear them.

The suspected traffickers were immediately nabbed while the cocaine was confiscated.

This seizure comes barely one week after the regulatory body intercepted cocaine and heroin worth over N30billion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

“On the 27th of January 2021, at about 1320hours, during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline passengers at the E- arrival hall of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, a female passenger by name Onyejegbu Ifesinachi Jennifer, 33 years, who arrived Nigeria from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, was intercepted by NDLEA operatives.

“As a standard operating procedure, all passengers to and from high-risk countries are always profiled using passengers’ manifest.

“It happened that the above-named suspect was targeted. Consequently, she was taken to the NDLEA office at the airport, where her bags were searched thoroughly, and in the process, whitish powdery substances were found concealed inside 16 pieces of duvet contained in her two travel bags.

“Field test was conducted on the recovered substances and proved positive to cocaine and weighed 26.850kilograms. The suspect who is a hairstylist and based in Brazil was interviewed and she confessed to having agreed to smuggle the hard drug for the N2m only.

“Although she refused to disclose the names of her associates, she mentioned that she was asked to hand over the drugs to another person. The street value of this singular seizure is put at over N21billion,” the NDLEA said in its statement.

