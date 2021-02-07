The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Sunday, disclosed that it uncovered a cannabis village in Owan West local government area of Edo state.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, Buba Wakawa, the NDLEA commander in Edo, said the command arrested seven drug barons operating four large warehouses in Ukpuje forest in Owan West.

According to the NDLEA commander, its agents stormed four warehouses accommodating a total of 16, 344 bags of cannabis and weeds, weighing 233, 778kg.

The cannabis, whose street value was estimated to cost N1.4bn, was seized in addition to two pump-action and one double-barrel rifles.

The suspects arrested were identified as Emmanuel Oki, 62, who is the chairman of the vigilante group in Ukpuje; Odi Sabato, 42, and Bright Inemi Edegbe, 53.

Others are Gowon Ehimigbai, 53; Enodi Ode, 37; Ayo Oni, 30 and Akhime Benjamin, 43.

Giving a breakdown, the NDLEA commander said 318 bags of 80kg each weighing 25,440kg; 15,853 bags of 13kg weighing 206,089kg.

While the total quantity seized is 2,249kg, others weighing 231,529kg were destroyed inside the warehouses.

The commander said the successful operation was attributed to the support of Buba Marwa, NDLEA chairman.

“We took delivery of two new Hilux operational vehicles presented to the command last week. This is the first assignment of the vehicles and it turned out to be the best for the command. We are grateful to the chairman, and this is a clear warning that there is no room for drug barons in the state,” he said.

Below are photos from the scene:

Like this: Like Loading...