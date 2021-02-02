Following the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the bill to increase the retirement age of teachers across the country to 65 years, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has said the gesture is limited to only teaching staff and education officers.

In a recent letter dated January 26, 2021, and addressed to all Directors, Heads of Units, Principals of Unity schools and Zonal Co-ordinators, Mr Adamu said the retirement age implementation which became effective January 1, 2021, is not automatic.

He stressed that a medical and physical fitness test will be carried out and officers who are found lacking in that aspect will have no choice but to proceed on retirement.

Below is the Minister’s statement:

After the FEC meeting on January 30, 2021, the Minister had told journalists that the bill will be sent to the parliament for the proper legislative process and full implementation.

“This memo that was approved for the Ministry of Education is a giant step towards what we set out to do last year, with the approval of some special packages for teachers by the president.

“So, at the meeting today (January 30, 2021), Council approved that a bill which will be called ‘Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2020’ be sent to the National Assembly for enactment into law so that all the promises made by the president and all the approvals he had given to me will now begin to be put into effect because this is the legal backing that is required for it,” Mr Adamu had said.

