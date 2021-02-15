Breaking News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala confirmed as WTO DG

By
0
Views: Visits 23

The official announcement was made by the global trade body via social media, as it tweeted, “BREAKING: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria is appointed as the next WTO Director-General. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala makes history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021.”

The 66-year-old Okonjo-Iweala, by her appointment, becomes the first woman to ever lead the Switzerland-based institution and the first African citizen to take on the role.

Gunmen storm Plateau village, kill three, raze houses

Previous article

Muslims protests against ‘islamophobia’ in Paris

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News