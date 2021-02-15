Williams Babalola

Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, has died after encountering a hit-and-run driver.

The Police, on Sunday, confirmed the death of the 64-year-old father of the celebrity to newsmen.

Reacting to the incident, Nassau County Police in New York explained that Robert was walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue Friday evening around 6 PM ET when a vehicle heading northbound hit him and the driver fled the scene without a meaningful description from witnesses.

Robert was rushed to a hospital where he passed on at the weekend.

The Homicide Squad is investigating the case, although there is no adequate description of the suspect’s vehicle yet.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Nicki Minaj, who was born Onika Tanya Maraj, has yet to publicly address the death of her father. The singer has previously described Maraj as violent towards her mother, telling Rolling Stone in 2010 that her father once set fire to their home with her mother inside.

“I remember when my mother would let my father be violent with her and she always brings up this story about when I was a little girl and I would stand in front of my mother,” the singer said, demonstrating how she put her arms out for protection, in her 2018 documentary Queen.

“That’s why maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or bitchy or whatever because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call me out my name, treat me like that. Then all of a sudden, that was my life.”

Minaj, 38, was raised in the Queens borough of New York City. The rapper has been nominated for ten Grammy awards during her career.

Some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry have penned emotional notes for the bereaved celebrity. Also, her fans all over the world have expressed deep regrets over her loss.