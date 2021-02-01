Mrs Sadiat Abeke Erogbogbo, the mother of Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has died at the ripe age of 90.

The retired teacher and businesswoman would have marked her 91st birthday on the 6th of June later this year.

In reaction to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with Dabiri-Erewa who is notorious for helping Nigerians in foreign nations stay out of trouble or bringing them out when they land in one.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, sent words of comfort to other children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the departed, praying that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The statement read in part:

“The President equally sends words of comfort to the other children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the departed, who was known as ‘Kind Teacher’ in the early part of her professional life.

“He recalls that Alhaja Erogbogbo was a well-rounded Nigerian, born in Kano, schooled in Lagos, and later taught in Kano, Lagos and Jos, where she impacted positively on the lives of students who passed through her tutelage, hence the sobriquet, ‘Kind Teacher.’

“President Buhari prays that the soul of Mama Erogbogbo will rest well and that God will comfort all those she left behind.”

