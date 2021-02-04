Akinwale Aboluwade

Reacting to the latest seizures, which include gallons of vegetable oil, bales of second hand clothing, used tyres and assorted tokunbo vehicles amongst others, the Command vowed to arrest and prosecute smugglers who sabotage their efforts toward anti-smuggling.

As a key agent for sustaining the nation’s economy, the NSC said it would continue to improve on the enforcement of government policies in the fight against smuggling of prohibited items in order to curtail the menace of insecurity in the land.

The Comptroller, Oyo/Osun Area Command of NCS, Adamu Abdulkadri, while addressing journalists on Thursday in Ibadan said, “For those of you on the side of the smugglers revealing our movements and actions thereby making our job difficult, we would track, arrest and prosecute you in accordance with Section 77 of the Custom and Excise Management Act for signaling to smugglers.”

He said the Command would further sharpen its intelligence and enforcement capabilities to fight smuggling by enforcing compliance to extant laws guiding the rules of engagement, adding, “We have enhanced anti-smuggling strategies by taking the battle to the doorstep of the smugglers by launching ‘Operation Fish Out” while invoking Section 147 and 151 of the CEMA Cap C45 LFN 2004 with the power to search premises for uncustomary goods and power to give reward to informants who gives genuine intelligence to help in improving the capabilities of the command anti-smuggling duties.”

Speaking on their efforts, he said that the Command, between 19th of November 2020 and 31st of January 2021, made series of seizures, including 220 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol; 20kg of cannabis sativa packed in a 20kg bag; and 3,052 bags of foreign parboiled rice.

Other seizures included eight kegs of 25 litres of vegetable oil; 60 bales of second-hand clothing; 246 pieces of used tyres; eight Toyota Camry, one used Toyota highlander, and 10 motorcycles used as a means of conveyance for smuggling of rice among others.

Abdulkadri acknowledged the contributions of other sister security agencies in making their work a success.