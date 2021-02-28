According to the CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib the 4 million doses is part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to Nigeria in batches over the next months by the COVAX facility.

The COVAX facility for poor and middle-income countries is co-led by Gavi, the vaccine alliance, and the World Health Organisation, WHO with UNICEF as an implementing partner.

Nigeria has reported fewer than 1,900 Covid-19 deaths so far, much better than had been widely predicted early in the pandemic and the country plans to vaccinate 40% of the over 200 million population this year and 30% more in 2022.