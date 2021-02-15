A Nigerian couple identified as Ebiesuwa Abayomi Fredrick and Tinuola Idayat Oyegunle have been sentenced to 40 years imprisonment each.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, handed the duo the 40 years imprisonment today, February 15, 2021.

The couple were found guilty of all four counts of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence brought against them by the Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

It was learnt that the couple defrauded one Dunni Olateru Olagbegi of the sum of N53, 713, 260.00 both in cash and bank transfer.

They had claimed they were performing a spiritual cleansing in order to avoid the consequence of mysterious sudden death having heard conversation by the syndicate about a Ghana-Must-Go bag stuffed with United States Dollar bills in the boot of a car.

The couple tricked the victim into bringing funds to cleanse supposed dollar bills stashed in the Ghana-Must-Go bag.

The victim was said to have boarded a taxi with three other passengers in May 2013, who, unknown to her, were members of a syndicate of fraudsters.

When she entered the vehicle, she heard the three other supposed passengers arguing about a Ghana-Must-Go bag filled with US Dollars in the boot of the car.

Moments later, one of the syndicate members told her that she must be cleansed to avert sudden and mysterious death, having heard their discussion.

She was taken to an unknown destination, where she subsequently started giving the defendants, and the other members of the syndicate, who are currently at large, various sums in cash and bank payment.

According to the EFCC, the total summed up to N53, 713, 260.00 which she allegedly gathered from the sale of her properties in both Ibadan and Lagos.

The couple deceived her that the money will be used to buy instruments for the cleansing of United States Dollar notes.

