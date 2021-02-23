A 23-year-old Nigerian lady, Oyindamola Akinrinola, has been convicted for fraudulent schemes that targeted victims across the United States.

Akinrinola, a student of Lawrence College, Kansas, pleaded guilty in federal court for receiving and transferring illicit funds on commission on behalf of a Nigerian co-conspirator.

Announcing her conviction on the night of February 22, US Attorney Stephen McAllister, stated that Akinrinola will face time in federal prison for her crime.

“Akinrinola and her co-conspirator in Nigeria victimized individuals, several elderly, through a variety of online scams,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

“She now faces time in federal prison for her crimes. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of fraud schemes like these, no matter where they originate. I also take this conviction as an opportunity to reiterate to all Kansans the vulnerability of our senior citizens to scams and con artists, who prey upon them. We must all be vigilant to protect our parents, grandparents, elderly relatives, friends and neighbours from such frauds and fraudsters.”

“Scams such as lottery, online dating, and impersonating Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees continue to be a major threat to taxpayers, especially senior citizens,” said J. Russell George, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

“Scammers will use a variety of techniques to cheat taxpayers. TIGTA will do everything within its power to ensure that those involved in the impersonation of IRS employees are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We appreciate the assistance of the U.S. Department of Justice in this effort.”

The statement by McAllister noted that the convicted Nigerian who was granted legal permanent residency in the United States in 2018, had a scheme to defraud U.S.-based victims out of money and property.

It added that her co-conspirator in Nigeria orchestrated several scams, such as tricking victims into believing they were eligible for fictitious awards or establishing purported (but false) romantic relationships with victims and exploiting their affections.

The co-conspirator in Nigeria directed victims to send money to Akinrinola which she received in amounts ranging from hundreds of dollars to as much $20,000 via wire transfers, money orders, financial applications, Wal-Mart money grams, Western Union, the United States Postal Service, and various other means, the statement said.

It was revealed that Akinrinola kept a portion for herself as her reward and sent the bulk of the funds to her co-conspirator in Nigeria via Sendwave, WorldRemit, or Boss Revolution mobile applications.

Citing the examples of crimes perpetrated by Akinrinola and her co-conspirator perpetrated, the statement said:

Victims 1 and 2 received Facebook messages from an individual who purported to be with FedEx. They were told they won a $130,000 grant and that FedEx would deliver the cash after Victim 2 paid a “case file fee.” Victim 2 then deposited $2,500 cash into a Bank of America account for the fee. Victim 2 was then told she needed to pay another $1,000 for a “winning certificate.” Because Victims 1 and 2 did not have $1,000, they allowed the purported Facebook account holder to purchase three iPhones through their Verizon account. Victims 1 and 2 were instructed to mail the iPhones to Akinrinola (in Kansas). Victim 2 then received an image from the Facebook account claiming to be from the IRS and requesting $15,000 before the release of the grant funds.

Victim 3 was the victim of an online dating scam and lost approximately $8,000, of which he sent $900 to Akinrinola via a kiosk at a Walgreens store.

Victim 4 also was the victim of an online dating scam. Victim 4 lost approximately $3,815, and he sent $710 to Akinrinola. Victim 4 believed the money was for musical instruments for children in Nigeria.

Victim 5 was the victim of a Facebook scam. A man on Facebook, known to Victim 5 as “Steven,” told Victim 5 that he was in the military and needed money, and Victim 5 sent $1,000 to Akinrinola in this scam.

Akinrionola’s sentencing is billed for June 15, 2021, at 9:00, am, before US District Judge Holly L. Teeter.

While the Treasury Inspector General is investigating the case for Tax Administration, the Assistant US Attorney Ryan J. Huschka is prosecuting the case.

