The spokesman of the House of the Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said Nigerian lawmakers are one of the poorest in the world.

Kalu stated this while fielding questions on the status of some investigative reports, as well as claims of lawmakers allegedly compromising the reports.

He refuted claims of compromise and said considerations of the reports were delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Reps spokesman, while speaking on the health status of lawmakers, said they were falling sick due to pressure from constituents making financial demands.

“As per being compromised, you would have seen it on the lawmakers. This is the poorest parliament. You don’t see the lawmakers living in luxury. Compromised with what? With position or money? These guys are suffering,” Kalu said.

“That is why most of the sickness they are passing through are heart attacks. It is this failure or that failure, due to stress from their constituents. The truth must be told, whether you understand it or not. Let the press know this that the pressure from the constituents is killing members of the National Assembly. That is the truth. The pressure is too much,” he added.

So far, seven lawmakers, four senators and three members of the House of Representatives, have died from various ailments in the Ninth Assembly, with the latest being Ossy Prestige, from Abia State, who died in a German hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...