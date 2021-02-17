A senior lecturer of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education (AIFCE), identified as Echetama, on Tuesday, slumped and died while teaching in the classroom, the management has confirmed.

The Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the college, Mr Joseph Okwulehi, confirmed the death to newsmen in his office on Wednesday, said the provost of the college is engrossed in a series of emergency meetings over the issue.

He said the management has advised the staff and students of the institution to be calm and wait for the official position of the institution on the issue.

“I can confirm to you that a senior lecturer slumped in a classroom on Tuesday and was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Owerri.

Echetama, until his death, was a senior lecturer at the Department of Business Education.

The development has forced students to keep away from lectures over an emerging rumour that the sudden death of the lecturer was connected to COVID-19.

Speaking to NAN, some of the students said they decided to avoid lectures when the rumour emerged that the lecturer died of coronavirus complication.

A final year student of the institution, Mr Frederick Anyawu, said the development has forced lecturers to suspend teaching, also adding that students decided to keep away from the college until the issue was sorted out.

Like this: Like Loading...