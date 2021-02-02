A Nigerian man and his four Indian accomplices have been arrested in Ghaziabad, India for allegedly duping women on matrimonial sites by posing as doctors and engineers.

Those arrested were identified as Prince, Yazzid Abeodh, Akshay, Ajit and Manish.

The matter came to light after a woman lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she had been duped of Rs 7 lakh (3,651,770.97) by the accused.

The accused persons posed as doctors and engineers on matrimonial sites and approached the women there, Nipun Agarwal superintendent of police said, Tuesday, 2 February.

After gaining their confidence, the accused would ask them for money, Agarwal added.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the four men and they were arrested on Sunday, 31 January.

Fifteen passbooks, 23 cheque books, four laptops, 10 mobile phones and other documents used for transferring money were seized from their possession, Agarwal said.

The police have also found that Prince did not have a valid Visa or passport. The police have seized Rs 8.50 lakh from various bank accounts.

“We found many photos of women on their laptops which they showcased as themselves on matrimonial websites to cheat people. We suspect that the gang have siphoned about Rs 10 crore from people they met on matrimonial websites, Agarwal said.

