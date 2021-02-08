The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued a disclaimer warning Nigerians to beware a fake National Identity Number (NIN) registration link that has flooded social media platforms, especially WhatsApp and Facebook.

The commission warned the masses to protect their personal information, saying, “The website/platform is not associated with NIMC, it is run by fraudsters. Protect your personal information. Do not become a victim!”

It would be recalled that following a directive by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, that all telecom service providers link all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM Cards) to valid NINs, mammoth crowds began to troop into NIMC offices nationwide.

Due to the pressure on NIMC facilities and available staff, the initial ultimatum which was scheduled to elapse on the 9th of February was extended by another eight weeks.

Similarly, as a means to reduce the influx of people into NIN enrollment centres, the NIMC launched a mobile app to enable Nigerians who use smartphones and other sophisticated devices register from the comfort of their homes.

However, fraudsters soon cloned and created a fake version of the application, a development that made NIMC take to its Twitter handle to issue an alert, saying the fake app is run by fraudsters who use it to get people’s NIN and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

NIMC tweeted: “The app was not created by NIMC or the federal government of Nigeria. It is run by fraudsters who are currently harvesting people’s NINs and BVNs by default.”

The commission, therefore, advised people to protect their data and stop disclosing personal information to unauthorised persons or platforms.

