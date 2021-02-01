Williams Babalola

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra , IPOB Nnamdi Kanu, has sounded a note of warning to Fulani herdsmen in Southern Eastern States over the enforcement of Nigeria’s Anti-Grazing Law.

The IPOB leader also advised a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to, as a matter of urgency, make public, the boundaries of the settlement he gave to Fulani herdsmen during his tenure.

The IPOB leader who has been away from the country for a while alleged that a few years ago, Kalu gave out a sizeable piece of Igbo land at Lopka for free to those we now know to be Fulani herdsmen.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Kanu lamented that “We are not in any way questioning the validity of this singular treacherous transaction but what we are demanding from the Senator is to please kindly tell us where the boundaries of this illegal settlement are.

“It would be in the interest of peaceful coexistence of all parties concerned was he, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to, as a matter of urgency, publish the original survey plan of the size and dimension of the acreage he gave to his Fulani friends because the settlement continues to expand at an alarming rate to the detriment of surrounding villages.”

Kanu lamented that families in the affected area had their ancestral lands given to the Fulanis, adding that all enquiries directed at the Abia State Ministry of Lands have gone unanswered.

In a separate post, Kanu issued a strong warning that his security outfit, the Eastern Security Network , is now out to deal with killer herdsmen in the region.

“In less than two weeks #ESN will commence the full enforcement of Nigeria’s Anti-Grazing Law in the East. The era of Biafrans crying and lamenting to EU and UN has come and gone.

“The Dragon Flag has been raised! If you don’t know what it means go and ask. By the time what is about to happen is concluded, you will see Somalia as paradise on earth.”