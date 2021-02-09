Akinwale Aboluwade

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anti Vandals Squad, Oyo State Command, said on Tuesday that they arrested two trucks belonging to some vandals who are currently at large.

Mr Iskilu Akinsanya, state Commandant of NSCDC, while giving the hint in Ibadan, said that in one of the cases, a white DAF tanker was intercepted in the early hours of Monday around Oloje, near Dedun Village, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

In an earlier incident on Saturday night, the Commandant said a red Mark Diesel truck laden with 33,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit was intercepted at Odo Omi, boundary between Ogun and Oyo states.

It was learnt that the tuck had skidded while trying to negotiate a bend on small bridge in the forest.

The Commandant said, “In the early hours of Monday 8th of February 2021, 3am to be precise, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oyo State Command Anti Vandal Team, stationed around Oloje area near Dedun Village in Akinyele Local Government of Oyo State, arrested a white DAF tanker at the NNPC right of way.

“On Saturday night, a red Mark Diesel Truck with 33,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit was arrested at Odo Omi boundary between Ogun and Oyo states. The tuck belonging to vandals, who operated in Ogun line, fell down while trying to negotiate on a small bridge in the forest.

“The content had been trans loaded and it had been taken to Ibadan depot for decanting. The two trucks have no registration number while the drivers and their accomplices are at large.

“The vandals, on citing the men of the Anti Vandal Squad of Oyo NSCDC, abandoned the tankers.

“Meanwhile, after repairs on the pipeline by NNPC, the product has been transferred to NNPC, Apata Depot while the tankers are in NSCDC custody.”

The Commandant, who stated that no account of vandalization was recorded in the state’s right of way for the past two years, urged the vandals to shun crime and criminality as crime does not pay.

He warned those engaging in vandalization of public infrastructures in the state to desist from the act, saying whoever is caught by the NSCDC would be dealt with in accordance to the law.

The NSCDC said efforts had been intensified across the states of the federation to tackle pipeline vandals.

Recall that in December, the NSCDC, Rivers State Command made several arrests. While reviewing its activities during the year, the Command said it arrested eight oil thieves and impounded five trucks at different locations

Five other trucks used in conveying the stolen and illegally refined products were also reportedly intercepted by officials of the NSCDC within the Rivers State Command as the year ended.

The NSCDC chief in the Rivers State Command, Muktar Lawal, while parading the suspects and the seized trucks in Port Harcourt, said the arrests were made between the 4th and 15th December.

Lawal, who revealed that most of the (petroleum) products that were seized were concealed in cellophane bags inside trucks and vehicles for easy transportation, said, “On 4th December, 2020 at about at about 10:00 hours, a green Camry with registration number NKE 609 EV Ebonyi loaded with adulterated DPK (kerosene) was arrested along Iwofe waterfront in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

“On 10th December, 2020 at about 12:30hours, a short truck with registration number AJA 110 XR Lagos, loaded with about 10,000 litres of adulterated AGO was apprehended along Iwofe Road, Obio/Akpor of Rivers State.

“On the 11th December, 2020 at about 12:40hours, two suspected oil thieves with truck registration number XB 840 SAP, were arrested within Ahoada West lga, while on 15th December, 2020 a Mack Container Truck with registration number Lagos XM 918 BDC loaded with about 50 drums of AGO was arrested.”