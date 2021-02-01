The head honcho of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar Onyema has shocked family and friends with his most recent decision to finally quit bachelorhood.

Many had attributed his supposed elitist temperament as the major reason many potential brides scampered from him, thus keeping him off the married men list for this length of time.

But the lively, amiable dude who has been careful enough not to be linked to a lady shamed many when he wedded a mystery lady over the weekend in a very private ceremony.

The soon to be 53 year old became the helms man at NSE in April 2011. Oscar holds the traditional title of Öchiligwe of Ogwu-Ikpele and founded the Oscar N. Onyema foundation, a foundation he funds as a means to give back to indigent community members through education.

