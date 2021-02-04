After breaching Covid-19 safety guidelines on Wednesday, some management staff of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) were said to have abandoned their cars and scaled the perimeter fence at the M and M Event Centre in Area 11, Abuja to evade an arrest by an enforcement team.

It was gathered that the NSITF had summoned its staff from across the country for a promotional Examination exercise at the M and M Event Centre, Area 11, Garki.

Following a tip-off, the Head, Media and Enlightenment of the Enforcement Team, Ikharo Attah, and his team had stormed the examination venue in order to enforce compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

While the NSITF labour leaders resisted attempts to arrest the senior officials coordinating the exercise, the culprits, however, took advantage of the rowdy situation to scale the fence.

It was also learnt that while the General Manager, Health Safety and Environment and other top directors escaped, one person was arrested.

While expressing displeasure that a frontline agency of government, like NSITF failed to lead by example, Attah also vowed that the fleeing directors and others who flouted the COVID-19 Health regulations will be prosecuted.

The COVID-19 enforcement director said:

“We got complaints from some of the staff of NSITF that the exercise was going on without any regard to the Presidential regulations, and that was why we stormed there.

“On arrival at M and M Event Centre, Area 11, Garki, we discovered that NSITF had gathered its staff from different states across the country for a promotion exam, without complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

“They claimed the PTF had approved the exercise, but could not produce any evidence. While the union leaders resisted our team from arresting anyone, the two directors abandoned their cars, scaled through the fence and escaped.”

