A reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Chidiebere Onyia, on Tuesday, was kidnapped in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

It was gathered that the victim, who had just resumed work following her four months maternity leave, was reportedly abducted by four men in traffic at Woji railway crossing in Port Harcourt City after the day’s job at about 8 pm.

The NTA reporter was driving her Honda Crosstour SUV alongside her colleague when the abduction took place.

The kidnappers left the colleague and the vehicle after dispossessing her of her belongings.

The witness (colleague) said:

“We were halted by traffic jam at Woji railway crossing when an armed man approached our car and asked Chidiebere to wind down.

“When she did, he showed her the gun and asked her to quietly move to the side and park, out of fear, she struggled and parked.

“It was at that point that about three other men emerged from God knows where and asked her to come down from the vehicle and follow them.

“They marched her to their SUV car also parked by the corner. While that was happening, one of the men asked me to surrender my bag and phones, I did and they drove off with her.”

The colleague said she reported the case at Mini-Okoro Police station, which is close to the scene of the abduction.

Confirming the development, the Rivers State Police Public Relation Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, they were in charge of the situation and everything is being done to secure the release of the NTA reporter.

Like this: Like Loading...