Williams Babalola

The psychologist who treated the late football legend, Diego Maradona, along with two nurses, will be probed, a judicial source disclosed this to local media on Monday

With the addition of the psychologist and the two nurses who cared for the deceased star, the probe for involuntary manslaughter has widened.

A few weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot, the ace footballer was confirmed dead. Reports stated that he died on November 25 of heart attack outside Buenos Aires.

Before his death, he was undergoing a treatment from his psychiatrist, Agustina Cosschov and his heart surgeon, Leopoldo Luque, who are currently under probe.

The court has mandated the psychologist and the nurses to appear before prosecutors this week, a step taken to ascertain if the late Argentinean footballer’s death was caused by negligence on the part of any of the five suspects.

Autopsy carried out on Maradona did not trace any consumption of alcohol or narcotics, although the legend suffered from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders when he was alive.

Luque, the surgeon, in November responded to the launch of an investigation for involuntary manslaughter by saying he did “everything he could, up to the impossible” for an “unmanageable” patient.

A first autopsy conducted the day Maradona died found he had suffered from liquid on the lungs with acute heart failure brought on by a disease of the heart muscles that makes it harder to pump blood.

The master player was born to an Argentinean parent on 30th October, 1960 and died in Argentina.

He was widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, he was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award. Maradona’s vision, passing, ball control, and dribbling skills were combined with his small stature, which gave him a low centre of gravity allowing him to manoeuvre better than most other players.

A former teammate, Jorge Valdano once said, “He is someone many people want to emulate, a controversial figure, loved, hated, who stirs great upheaval, especially in Argentina… Stressing his personal life is a mistake. Maradona has no peers inside the pitch, but he has turned his life into a show, and is now living a personal ordeal that should not be imitated.”