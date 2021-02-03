A resident officer at the headquarters of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, yesterday, died of COVID-19, thus throwing staff into a state of panic over fear of contracting the virus.

The unnamed resident officer’s death comes less than three weeks after the Federal Government snubbed the recommendation of the Economic Sustainability Committee led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, which called on the Federal Government to consider suspending the NYSC orientation camp exercises for two years, by re-opening orientation camps nationwide amid rising COVID-19 infections.

The late officer was posted from the NYSC National Headquarters in Abuja to Kano State NYSC permanent orientation camp in Kano, a few days ago where he represented the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General, Shuaibu Ibrahim. While there, he developed coronavirus symptoms and died on Tuesday.

While the NYSC Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations), Emeka Mgbemena, confirmed the death of the officer, he denied that the officer died in the camp premises, saying he died outside the orientation camp.

“Indeed, NYSC lost an officer. In keeping with COVID – 19 protocols, everyone, including the DG, must subject themselves to COVID-19 test. Only those that test negative are allowed into the camps.

“The officer in question was suspected of COVID-19. Accordingly, the NCDC took over the case. Sadly, he succumbed to the cold hands of death in the course of treatment. It is imperative to state that he did not step into the camp, neither did he die there too. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Mgbemena said.

However, staff of NYSC, are accusing the management of not being truthful about the resident officer’s death. According to Punch, they are insisting that he died in the orientation camp.

“But very unfortunately, the NYSC management and the NCDC are trying to hide the case. The late resident officer and representative of the DG was tested by the doctors and the NCDC who confirmed that the officer died as a result of COVID-19 in the camp. Right now, multiple numbers of the NCDC staff are in the camp.”

Like this: Like Loading...