Following the riot that broke out in the Obalende area of Lagos earlier today, the police in the state have confirmed the arrest of six suspected hoodlums responsible for the unrest.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that bullets rented the air as rival transport unions engaged in a fracas, a development caused chaos in the area, leaving motorists and commuters to scamper for safety.

In a statement released hours after the incident, the police spokesperson in the state, Muyiwa Adejobi, said normalcy has been restored to the area, adding that the leaders of the warring unions have been invited for interrogation.

Adejobi said:

“The Command has deployed resources to disperse and suppress the hoodlums fomenting troubles at Obalende area of Lagos State. Normalcy has been restored to the area.

“Based on preliminary findings, the crisis, that occurred today Thursday 11th February 2021, was between transport unions in the area and no life was lost.

“Six (6) suspected hoodlums have been arrested and handed over to state CID, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has warned that the command will not condone any act of lawlessness and criminality in the state.

“He, however, directed the area commander Area A, Lion Building, ACP Bode Ojajuni, to intensify efforts on flushing the hoodlums out of the area and on the Lagos Island in general, with the available recourses deployed to the area command.

“The leaders of transport unions in the area, however, have been invited for interrogation and further actions.”

Like this: Like Loading...