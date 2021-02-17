Akinwale Aboluwade

Former Nigerian President , Olusegun Obasanjo , with other leading personalities in the country would, on Friday, be conferred with the Nigerian Baptist Convention’s New Frontiers TV merit award in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The New Frontiers Television Merit Award 2020 and N500 million fund raising for equipment upgrade, is slated to hold at the Oritamefa Baptist Church, Total Garden, Ibadan, on Friday.

Other recipients of the merit award are Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare; and Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunimbe Mamora.

Also expected to grace the occasion as award recipients are governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

he General Manager of the New Frontiers TV, Pastor Eben Durodola, said, “All the awards to be presented on the occasion are in recognition of the awardees’ performances and contributions to the society. “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is billed for the exemplary leadership award while the two ministers would bag the distinguished leadership award. Governors Ortom, Makinde and Fayemi are for the democrats of the year.” Durodola, who said that the President, Nigerian Baptist Convention and Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Supo Ayokunle , is the host at the event, prayed for safe journey for the attendees

