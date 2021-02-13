Following the clampdown on protesters of #OccupyLekkiTollGate, authorities shut the gates of Lekki Phase 1 while also deploying increased security near the estate which is close to the toll plaza.

Also, security operatives proceeded to harass pedestrians and those who plan to use okada as a means of transportation.

The #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest is in response to the Lagos State Judicial Panel’s decision to allow the toll gate to reopen after being closed when soldiers fired on demonstrators assembled there during a series of anti-police brutality protests in October 2020.

The Lagos state police and Federal government had prohibited the planned gathering from taking place and have warned that they will arrest any activists that assemble at the toll gate.

Meanwhile, one of the black marias used to convey the arrested protesters is the property of Lekki Concession Company, owners of the Lekki Toll Plaza, where the massacre of the #Endsars protesters took place last year.

