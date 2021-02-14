Instagram skitmaker, Debo Adebayo more popularly known as ‘Mr Macaroni’ has revealed what police officers who arrested him and other #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters at Lekki tollgate told them.

Mr Macaroni said the police told them they would have been killed if the protest had taken place at night.

The entertainer who spoke in a video on Sunday, a few hours after he was granted bail in the sum of N100,000, bared lurid details of what transpired from the point of arrest to when they were granted bail.

According to him, the police took them to Adeniyi axis of Lagos where they were stripped naked and beaten. The 28-year-old comedian cum activist, who was an active participant of the #EndSARS campaign in October 2020, said they were told that had it been the protest occurred at night, they would all have been killed.

“If the word was not out that people were already being arrested, people would have died. They were telling us that ‘we’ll shoot you and nothing will happen. If it was night, all of una for don die” he said.

“They took us to Adeniji where we were beaten and stripped naked. Everyone was beaten. These people don’t care about anyone. Them beat me, saying I’ll get sense by force. They also destroyed my phone.”

He, however, said that the continued clampdown on protesters will not stop him from speaking out about the inherent ills in the society.

“So, we’re in a serious shame but it’s not to silence our voices. They cannot continue to oppress us. Those of us that have the voice will continue to talk,” the comedian added. Have we gotten justice for what happened last year? Is opening the tollgate the next line of action?”

The entertainer went on to speak about claims that he collected money from Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president.

“I don’t believe in curses. But for anyone saying l collected money from Atiku or whoever it is, that’s their business in the first place. Two, if l didn’t collect money from anybody, you’ll not make it for the rest of your life. Your children will suffer. I know some believe that. But those that know me understand that I have been speaking for myself and people around me right from secondary school days.”

Continuing, Mr Macaroni said, “The only reason I went there is because I knew people would be there and in good conscience, I don’t know. But I knew people would die and I saw it, and I can confirm it that if words did not get out, people would have died because nobody would have known where anybody was or who picked up who. The country’s current situation is a ‘deep shit’, everyone is scared for their lives.

He called for unity, especially among celebrities urging people to desist from creating division among them on basis of who joined the protest or not. He said the other 39 persons who got arrested stood their grounds.

“These 39 people gave me the ginger to join the protest. They are the real heroes. They were not out to fight but just to ask why the toll gate should be opened,” he said.