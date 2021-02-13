Award-winning American singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna, has taken to her verified Twitter account to lend her voice to the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest.

The philanthropist simply wrote on her Twitter account, “Peaceful protest is a human right!! #EndSARS.”

This was in response to a tweet by the verified Amnesty International Nigeria Twitter account, which stated, “Amnesty International was informed that several protesters were arrested and have been detained. Several sources, including video evidence, tell harrowing stories of widespread use of torture and other ill-treatment against detainees. #EndSARS #LekkiTollGateProtest.”

Rihanna also showed solidarity to the protest by retweeting another post by Amnesty International Nigeria, which read, “Nigerian authorities must: #EndSARS — Immediately end the violent police crackdown against peaceful protesters; — Immediately release all the people arrested solely for exercising their rights to peaceful protest. #Lekkitollgate.”

