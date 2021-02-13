Art and CultureEntertainment

#OccupyLekkiTollGate: Rihanna lends her voice to protest

By
0
Rihanna
Views: Visits 34

Award-winning American singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna, has taken to her verified Twitter account to lend her voice to the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest.

The philanthropist simply wrote on her Twitter account, “Peaceful protest is a human right!! #EndSARS.”

This was in response to a tweet by the verified Amnesty International Nigeria Twitter account, which stated, “Amnesty International was informed that several protesters were arrested and have been detained. Several sources, including video evidence, tell harrowing stories of widespread use of torture and other ill-treatment against detainees. #EndSARS #LekkiTollGateProtest.”

Rihanna also showed solidarity to the protest by retweeting another post by Amnesty International Nigeria, which read, “Nigerian authorities must: #EndSARS — Immediately end the violent police crackdown against peaceful protesters; — Immediately release all the people arrested solely for exercising their rights to peaceful protest. #Lekkitollgate.”

 

‘Your statement is despicable’ — Akeredolu slams Bauchi gov for supporting armed Fulani herders

Previous article

Some #EndSARS protesters are rogues, thieves – Defence Minister

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Art and Culture