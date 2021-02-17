A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters, Ridwan Garuba and Agbabiaka Adebayo to five months and four months in prison respectively, as convicted and sentenced by Justice Mohammed Abubakar. The fraudsters had pleaded guilty separately to the charge border on fraud and impersonation against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office. The Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said counsel in the respective case, Shamsuddeen Bashir, urged the court to convict the duo accordingly. Garuba, who has already refunded the sum of $1,000 to his victim through the Federal Government, also forfeited his Samsung S9 mobile phone, Samsung S6 mobile phone, one MIFI and one Nokia phone, while Agbabiaka also forfeited his iPhone mobile phone to the Federal Government, as being part of the benefit he derived from his fraudulent act.

Like this: Like Loading...