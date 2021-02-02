Williams Babalola



The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile, issued a statement refuting suggestions that it was the government that invited Adeyemo to Ogun, saying that the report which emanated from an interview granted by the Special Adviser on Public Communication to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Remmy Hazzan, was quoted out of context. The interview was twisted to achieve sensational effects.

Igboho, on arrival in Abeokuta, the state capital told journalists, “We are here in solidarity with our brothers and sisters. Fulani herders are killing us in various South-west states, and that’s why we, the youths, came out to demand our rights. “That is why I am saying all Fulani herdsmen should vacate Yoruba land. There is peace now in Igangan and that’s not the only place I want peace to reign. We are going to all Yoruba land. I appreciate Ogun governor, he loves his people and that’s why we are in Ogun State today. We are going to Yewa now where Fulani kidnappers are terrorising Yorubas in Ogun State.”

But refuting any relationship between Igboho and Ogun State government, Odusile said, “In the interview, Hazzan had said that the state government, in its usual inclusive approach to governance, would continue to work with all the stakeholders, both within and outside the state to ensure security of lives and property.

“Sadly, however, this statement was disingenuously twisted to mean that the state had invited Mr. Adeyemo (Igboho) to help curb insecurity. This is regrettable and totally misleading. “The Dapo Abiodun-led Administration, since inception, has been known to be inclusive in its approach, collaborating and engaging with a wide range of stakeholders including security issues. This has resulted in the achievement of the enviable status and recognition we enjoy as the most secured state in the country. “It strengthened the engagement with security agencies in the state and provided them with 100 Hilux patrol vehicles, 200 motorcycles and other equipment to make them more effective and efficient. Our government also partnered with other states in the South-West region to set up the Amotekun Security Network

“We have also appointed two Special Assistants ( on ethnic relations) to ensure smooth interface with non-indigenes on a wide variety of issues. Therefore, Hon. Remmy Hazzan’s statement of working with stakeholders within and outside the state should be viewed within this context. For avoidance of doubt, Ogun government will continue to deploy all constitutionally sanctioned means to fight crimes and criminals in the state. “It will continue to work with institutions that the constitution and other statutes have saddled with the responsibility of protection of lives and property. At all times, the government will ensure that all security agencies and indeed all stakeholders operate within the ambit of the law. “The government will neither welcome nor endorse any initiative that amounts to self-help or one that is outside the contemplation of the constitution.” Odusile assured that the government would continue to attract and welcome all those with legitimate reasons to live and work in the state, adding that “Ogun is home to all Nigerians and foreigners alike”. He, however, stressed that the state would not be conducive for any group or individuals who tries to undermine peace, security and social wellbeing of the citizens.

