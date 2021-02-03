The Ogun State Police Command has summoned a hotelier after it was discovered that he installed cameras in his guests’ rooms.

The police said it has commenced an investigation into the actions of the hotel named Pavillion Hotel, located in Ayepe, in the Odogbolu area of the state.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the cameras were carefully lodged in the air conditioners such that it would be very difficult for guests to know that they were being filmed.

According to the guests, they discovered five cameras in total and they questioned why the hotel would deny the guests of their privacy.

One of the men in the video expressed displeasure, saying the hotel must have seen his brother and mother’s nakedness because they come out of the bathroom without having any coverings on.

Following the incident, celebrities started calling on the police and the Ogun state government to investigate the hotel.

One of such celebrities was Nollywood actor, Femi Branch who pointed out that people expect privacy in hotels and as a result, they count money in their hotel rooms and make calls revealing some sensitive information, not knowing they are being filmed.

Responding to the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “The owner of the hotel stays in Lagos and the Divisional Police Officer in Odogbolu has invited him. We are expecting him to come and state his reasons for doing so.”

