The Imo State Police Command has announced that a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, who was arrested on Sunday for breach of public peace has been released.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, made this known while speaking on a Channels Television Programme, Sunrise Daily.

According to Ikeokwu, Okorocha was released on Sunday night after he was invited for questioning over the unsealing of the Spring Palm Estate, a property connected to his wife, Nkechi.

“He was released later at night,” the PPRO said, adding, “If anybody is found culpable, definitely, he will be charged to court. If the investigation proves that he (Okorocha) has committed an offence, he will be charged to court.”

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Okorocha stormed the estate with his supporters, policemen, soldiers and personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Sunday morning and unsealed the property.

Government officials had also mobilised to the estate, leading to a free-for-all, as cars were smashed and many persons injured.

This development comes as the feud between him and the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma has continued to intensify to the point of their individual followers coming to scuffle.

According to the former governor, Uzodimma attacked him with “more than 1,000 thugs.”

However, the state Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, refuted this claim, adding that the former governor’s arrest was in line with the report of a White Paper, which indicated that the Royal Palm Estate in the state was built with taxpayers’ money and not Okorocha wife’s property.

