Plans are in motion to fly Dr. Uzor Anwuka, the son-in-law of Senator Rochas Okorocha, abroad after he was allegedly shot by hoodlums in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

It was gathered that Mr Anwuka has undergone three failed surgeries to treat the gunshot wounds which he sustained on his left leg when hoodlums attacked the ex-governor.

Okorocha, who is also the Senator representing Imo West, was attacked when he attempted to unseal one of his properties, the Royal Spring Palm Hotel, seized by the State Government.

Uzor who spoke when the former Governor visited him in the hospital said he had undergone three surgeries without any improvement.

He said:

“On the day of the incident, my father-in-law called me that he was in Owerri to see his seized property and I drove down there to see him.

“On getting there, I saw a crowd of thugs. They had guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, they started harassing everyone including my father-in-law (Okorocha).

“It was when they were asked to round us up that they started shooting. I made to climb the fence but I was hit by a bullet and I fell into the bush and I was there for several hours before I was rescued and brought to the hospital.

“I have been in this hospital for six days and my leg have been operated on three times but it is not getting better. So I will be going out to get a better treatment”.

Describing the attack as sad, Okorocha, said it was an assassination attempt on his life, stating that his major concern is to save his son-in-law.

“What I am concerned now is about is life, I thank God that he is alive but the report I am getting from the hospital is not quite pleasing regarding the three surgeries so far conducted since his arrival and we are hoping that he should be flown out of the country immediately for further examination.

” It is really sad, this is an assassination attempt, but I thank God he is alive. We’ve concluded arrangements with the hospital to move him out because they are suggesting that he may need some transplant, to cut some part, but we are hoping it will get better,” Okorocha said.

