Akinwale Aboluwade

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo , has indicated his resolve to welcome good and repentant Fulani herdsmen saying that Iwoland has the best species of herdsmen in South-West of Nigeria.

While assuring the public of peaceful, symbiotic co-existence, in an atmosphere of understanding, he said the peace and mutual understanding between the Yoruba and the Fulanis in his domain is enviable.

Akanbi, who said that Iwoland has the highest concentration of Fulani herdsmen in Osun State , assured farmers in his domain of mutual understanding with herdsmen.

According to him, efforts are on to revisit his education of the Fulanis on ranching management. He said, “The potent dosage for Yoruba-Fulani peaceful co-existence is in Iwo.” He urged the good, willing and repentant herdsmen to visit his palace saying that they would be properly integrated with the Seriki Fulani of Iwoland.

Oluwo said he visited the Fulanis in his domain because he felt the pain caused by the bad ones among them. He said his recent visit to Odo Oba, Iwo was considered as necessary in order to renew the bilateral trust with them and to orientate them on nee approach to cattle raising.

He, however, said years of neglect in the bush without advantage of social amenities should be addressed by the government.

Akanbi said, “I am different because I love discussing solution. You don’t throw a bad child with bathing water. The space is too delicate to declare war. Let’s consider the good as against the black sheep among the Fulanis. Iwo remains the highest host of Fulani herdsmen in Osun State.

“The bad eggs among the Fulanis should be fished out and prosecuted. As a natural paramount ruler, I can’t unjustly fight the good ones that I have in my domain. Their grandparents were born here. The bilateral symbiotic relationship is lubricating a peaceful coexistence. I want more of the likes of pure minded, progressive and honest herdsmen in my domain.

“I’ve even advised them to start sending their children to school and embrace modern means of cattle raising. The repentant Fulani herdsmen should relocate to my domain. The innocent, good and the willing repentant Fulani herdsmen are welcomed to my palace.

“I will host, orientate and properly integrate them. I’ve orientated these Fulanis severally. I visit them frequently to ensure harmonious living. Their Seriki reports to me on weekly basis. The affinity has been established mutually. I need more of this type in my domain. I’ve the dosage of peace between Yorubas and Fulanis.

“I want to reiterate that government should inaugurate a special intervention fund for the core grassroots dwellers cutting across all tribes. The beneficiaries should be exclusively grassroots dwellers,” the Oluwo said.