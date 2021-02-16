Williams Babalola

Former Australian Olympian swimmer, Scott Miller, has been arrested over allegations of running a drug haul in Australia.

The arrest of the Olympian happened after a police raid at his home in the Sydney suburb of Rozelle on Tuesday following an investigation into a A$2m (£1.1m; $1.6m) drugs haul.

The Olympian who is now 45-year-old was arrested along with an accomplice during the police raid.

New South Wales police allege the pair have concealed methylamphetamine, known as ice, inside candles.

Also police confiscated a kilogramme (2.2 pounds) of heroin, other dangerous drugs and cash in the raids.

The two arrested men were immediately taken to a police station and are expected to be charged to court shortly.

A spokesman described Miller as the head of a “criminal syndicate” that sold ice across New South Wales state, and said investigations were continuing and further charges expected.

Miller won a silver medal in the 100-metre butterfly event in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and a bronze medal as part of Australia’s 4×100-metre medley squad.

Earlier this year, New South Wales detectives launched an investigation into a suspected criminal syndicate involved in drug supplies across the Australian state, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reports.

Miller had a difficult time upon his return to Australia. He was dismissed from the Australian Institute of Sport for repeatedly missing training sessions, and spent 1997 on the sidelines due to injury.

The Olympian reappeared in the headlines in late 1997 when he tested positive to marijuana and was suspended by FINA for two months in 1998, despite his protestations. On his return from suspension, the Olympian had been surpassed by Klim and Geoff Huegill and was unable to gain selection for the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Miller was charged on 16 April 2008 after police seized a commercial pill press, drugs and cash in a raid on a storage facility in Brookvale, New South Wales, on Sydney’s northern beaches. They also found capsicum spray and steroids, a loaded revolver, tablets believed to be ecstasy, powder believed to be methamphetamine and $240,000 cash.