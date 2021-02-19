The office of the Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, has ordered the discontinuation of the suit filed against Mr Olupelumi Fagboyegun pending before a Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Fagboyegun, who claimed to be the half-brother of the state Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu, had in a viral video accused the state CJ of remanding him without trial for three years for going into his father’s house in Akure.

But the CJ said he had no hand in Fagboyegun’s detention, explaining that the matter was the handiwork of some persons, who wanted to use Fagboyegun against her family.

She said two years after her father died, somebody bearing his name filed a suit against her mum, two of her brothers, and the eldest male of her father’s family, stating that they should exhume her father’s body and do a DNA because Olupelumi claims to be her father’s son.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had ordered the attorney-general, Mr Charles Titiloye, to investigate the matter.

A report of the investigation ordered the discontinuation of the case.

The report read in part, “The office of the Attorney-General of Ondo State, in exercise of the power conferred upon it by Section 211 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), hereby discontinues the criminal trial and proceedings against Olupelumi Fagboyegun in suit No. MOW/31C/2000 pendi

“The contending parties in this case are advised to seek resolution of their dispute in the court through a civil action or other means of alternative dispute resolution available to them.”

Titiloye also invited the state judicial service commission to investigate issues relating to the delay in the hearing of the case before the magistrate court while the matter was also referred to the Ondo State House of Assembly for investigation

