A mob, on Wednesday, beat a suspected rapist to coma after he sexually molested and plucked out the eyes of his victim in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

It was gathered that the suspect and the victim are currently unconscious at the state police clinic after the ugly incident that occurred at the Oluwatuyi area of Akure metropolis.

Sources in the area told Vanguard that the suspect ambushed the victim and forcefully raped her and thereafter, plucked her eyes so that she would not be able to identify him after the incident.

According to the sources, an alarm raised by the victim attracted residents in the area who caught him in the act and descended on him, however, the timely intervention of police detectives at the scene aborted plans by irate youths to set him ablaze.

According to reports, the suspected rapist, who is allegedly from the Northern part of the country, refused to disclose his identity or where he came from to perpetrate the dastardly act.

The police spokesperson, Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the ugly incident. He, however, refuted claims that the suspected rapist is a Hausa man but from Benue state.

He added that the police detectives have not been able to extract information from the suspect because he is still unconscious after the severe beating he received from the youths who caught him in the act.

The police spokesman added that the family of the victim have not informed them of the incident.

