Yoruba activist and businessman, Sunday Adeyemo, more popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has described Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife; Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress, APC national leader, and Seyi Makinde, Oyo state governor, as Fulani slaves.

He also flayed some Yoruba leaders, including traditional rulers, alleging that they have not shown enough support for the struggle to liberate the Yoruba people from their ‘Fulani oppressors’.

Igboho said the Ooni and others are only interested in their own gain even though they claim to represent the Yoruba interest.

The Cable reports that Igboho spoke during a virtual town hall meeting which had more than 1000 participants from Nigeria and the Diaspora. At the meeting which began late Tuesday night and ended in the early hours of Wednesday, Igboho revealed that Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, is one monarch who is in support of his struggle.

He said: “I am not concerned about the police. The struggle is about Yoruba agenda as it concerns security situation in our land and I trust Yoruba people for support. People are afraid because of the atrocities of the herders. We also pray that our leaders will support us irrespective if their fear of being arrested. They should be able to talk to President Muhammadu Buhari on security in Yoruba land.

“When Ooni visited Buhari, the president received him by standing up but he said something I don’t like. That is why the Alaafin called me. He wants to tackle what Ooni said.”

Igboho said he has not received financial support from anyone, adding that he needs buses to transport his followers to places where the herders are wreaking havoc.

“I need buses to transport people. The three vans we use were bought by me. We lost three buses that were hired on our way to Oyo. Ooni should be able to tell Buhari about what Yoruba want. But he has collected dollars from Buhari. He called me but I don’t want to see him. Only Alaafin is supporting us and he has written a letter to the president. Ooni disappointed me. Politicians are with him,” he added.

Igboho also criticized Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, for calling himself an Emir. He said some Yoruba leaders have turned themselves into slaves of the ethnic tribe that oppresses their people because of money.

“The Oluwo will wear turban and start calling himself an Emir, our people should call him and tell him to stop what he is doing. Our leaders are lazy and slaves to Fulanis. They visit Abuja to collect money. We will attack them and destroy their property. Ooni should be dealt with. I am annoyed. Why should we be afraid of the crown they (Yoruba monarchs)wear?

“Tinubu and other Yoruba politicians are Fulani slaves. We need not be afraid. I have not collected any money from anyone. I am a full Yoruba man and I will not allow Fulani people to enslave me, we do not look or behave alike in any way. The herders should go. Makinde is also a slave to the herders because of second term ambition,” Igboho said.

Igboho has been in the news for the past two weeks following a seven day ultimatum he issued herders in Ibarapa area of Oyo state, blaming them for kidnapping, killings, destruction of farmland and insecurity in the state.

He later moved to Ogun state on Monday and was received by thousands of youths.

According to him, he is only after the liberation of Yoruba people and to bring lasting peace.

