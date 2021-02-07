Williams Babalola

Following the crisis that erupted between the indigenes of Ilobu and Erin-Osun in Osun State , the state government has imposed a full day curfew in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the State.

The crisis has claimed the lives of two people in the state while scores of others have been wounded with several houses burnt down and shops looted.

Earlier, the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola , called for the assistance of the Army and the police in curbing the violence that is spreading like wildfire.

In the wake of the violence, houses and several other properties have been destroyed in the violence that started on Saturday afternoon.

Reacting to the issue, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, in a statement he signed said that the curfew became necessary to curb tension in the troubled area.

The governor has directed all violators of the curfew to be arrested and also ordered the mastermind of the violence to be fished out by security operatives for prosecution.

According to the statement, “As a responsible and responsive government that took the sacred oath to protect the lives and property of our citizens, we believe that the declaration of curfew is the way to go in this circumstance.

“By this, security operatives have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person found violating the curfew and those responsible for the violence. All citizens and residents of the affected Local Government Areas are enjoined to comply with this directive as any person found contravening this order shall be made to face the wrath of the law.”

Reports have it that Erin-Osun youths were dissatisfied over alleged ceding of parts of Ayedande said to be within their community to Ilobu during enumeration area demarcation exercise and that broke out violence that has cost lives and properties.

