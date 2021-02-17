The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State, has faulted the forthcoming Local Government elections scheduled for May 15, 2021. The ALGON Chairman, Oyo State Chapter, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, in a press release, Tuesday, described the actions of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), to conduct another local government elections as inadmissible. The case which has been lingering for almost two years, was fixed for final judgement on May 7, 2021, by the Supreme Court of Nigeria for final judgement on the dissolution of elected local government administration in Oyo State. The association, therefore, called on OYSIEC to stop the election process with immediate effect.

