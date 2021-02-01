Akinwale Aboluwade

The All Progressives Congress stakeholders, APC in Oyo State have indicated their resolve to synergize towards having a successful party membership registration exercise as part of efforts to reposition the party for victory in future poll.

The forum made the pledge on Monday during a meeting held at the party’s state secretariat at Oke-Ado, Ibadan, the state capital.

Many of the stakeholders held that the impressive turnout recorded at the meeting was indicative of the fact that the bickering which characterized the Oyo APC since the pre-election period in 2018.



At the well-attended meeting were political party gladiators including former Oyo State Governor, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala; Minister of Sport and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare; and representative of Oyo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Teslim Folarin

In his address on the occasion, Alao-Akala stressed the need for greater commitment and synergy among party stakeholders with a view to coming up stronger as a formidable force.

“We must swing into action immediately as we have no luxury of time ahead of the next general election during which we must do everything humanly possible to reclaim power in Oyo state.

“As much as we are ready to mobilize for the success of the party’s membership registration and revalidation exercise, we also need to take a step further by setting appropriate modalities in place for party faithful to work together as a family and dislodge the PDP from power,” Alao-Akala said. The Sports Minister noted that the meeting was important at this critical time, saying all hands must be on deck to save the state from the clutch of the PDP. In his address of welcome, the state Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC, Chief Akin Oke, who expressed delight at the turnout, commended the stakeholders for what he called “the collective resolve of all leaders, chieftains and members of the Oyo APC to work together as one thus repositioning the party for the task of winning future elections in the state.”