Akinwale Aboluwade

Dr. Bashir Bello, Commissioner for Health in Oyo State , on Monday said the Ministry had commenced the treatment of the three victims who were attacked in Igangan by herdsmen in line with the directive by Governor Seyi Makinde that they should be relocated to the state capital for intensive medicare.

Bello, who said that the three persons are receiving treatment at a government hospital in Ibadan, hinted that they are now in stable condition.

According to him, the decision to relocate the victims of herdsmen attacks was taken by Governor Makinde during his visit to Igangan last week with a directive that the Ministry of Health should take full charge of the cost of the treatment of the three victims.

The commissioner said that necessary biomedical and laboratory investigations had been conducted on the three victims, adding that the trio, namely Isaiah Seun, 26; Emmanuel Aderogba, 71; and Adekola Adeyemo, 65, had been attended to by surgeons and specialists at the Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo, Ibadan.

He said the cost of all the investigations done, including laboratory investigations and the x-rays, were borne by the state government, adding that the hospital management had been given the mandate to give the victims all that is required free of charge.

The Commissioner said, “Following the directive of His Excellency that the Ministry should take charge of the three victims of herdsmen attack at Igangan, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Permanent Secretary of the Hospital Management Board and a team of medical doctors went down and combined with the Chairman of Ibarapa North-West LCDA, and brought the three victims; one is Isaiah Seun, a 26-year-old bricklayer and commercial motorcycle rider before the injury occurred. He had a head injury and was fairly conscious and alert when brought in.

“The second was an elderly man of 71 years, Mr. Emmanuel Aderogba, with a fractured right radius; he is also being hospitalised readily. The third man is 65-years-old, Mr. Adekola Adeyemo, also with a head injury. He was a tree-felling machine operator.

“All of them have been taken care of; X-rays were done for those with fractures and head injuries. All necessary biomedical and laboratory investigations have been conducted. They have been attended to by both orthopedic-surgeons and specialists necessary and they are all doing well now in the hospitals. They are all at Ring Road State Hospital, Adeoyo.

“I must mention that all attention given, investigations done, laboratories investigations and the x-rays were free because the costs were borne by the state government. They will also be very happy to report on their state of health and the hospital management has been given the mandate to give them all that is required, that is, without any bills. All bills will be settled by the Hospital Management Board and the Ministry of Health.

“The governor gave the word that he will take special care of them even if it will require tertiary attention. But by our evaluation, it is a case that the secondary health care facility can properly manage. We thank the governor for the very positive action taken and we also thank him for his concern for the welfare of the citizenry entirely.”