Akinwale Aboluwade

According to the state government, the closure of Shasha Market is indefinite in view of the growing tension.

A statement signed by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, indicated that the governor gave the order so as to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area.

The curfew, which he said covered Shasha and the market area, is to run from 6 pm. to 7 am.

The statement warned residents of the area to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully, stating that anyone caught perpetrating violence would face the wrath of the law.

It read, “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area. The governor has also approved the imposition of curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Residents of the affected area are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law. Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law.”