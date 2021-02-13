Akinwale Aboluwade
The Oyo State Government, on Saturday ordered the immediate closure of Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan following the violence in the area on Friday.
According to the state government, the closure of Shasha Market is indefinite in view of the growing tension.
A statement signed by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, indicated that the governor gave the order so as to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area.
The curfew, which he said covered Shasha and the market area, is to run from 6 pm. to 7 am.
The statement warned residents of the area to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully, stating that anyone caught perpetrating violence would face the wrath of the law.
It read, “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area. The governor has also approved the imposition of curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
“Residents of the affected area are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law. Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law.”
The Akinyele area of the community where the market is situated, had slumped into crisis in the wake of the violence that ensued between some hoodlums and Hausa traders following the death of one Adeola Sakirundeen in the market.
The clash between the Hausa and Yoruba groups at the Shasha Market area of Ibadan reportedly degenerated towards the evening on Friday.
Those at loggerheads were said to have clashed in reaction to the death of Sakirundeen, a cobbler who was said to have been attacked with dangerous weapon by an Hausa trader in the market on two days ago.
Unconfirmed report stated that three persons were killed in the clash between the groups while shops and other properties were said to have been burnt in the area by hoodlums who reportedly seized the clash to wreak havoc on innocent people.
