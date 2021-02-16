Akinwale Aboluwade

The Oyo State House of Assembly has called for the relocation of the popular Shasha Market in Ibadan to a new and spacious site in a bid to avert recurrent clashes between the Yoruba and Hausa traders.

The lawmakers made the call on Tuesday while deliberating on the need for the state government to be proactive in addressing recurrent clashes between Yoruba and Hausa traders at Shasha Market, Ibadan.

A lawmaker representing Akinyele 2 in the House of Assembly, Olatunde Kehinde, while bringing the matter before the House, lamented the loss of lives and properties during the clash.

He attributed the level of destruction in the wake of the clash to the slow response by security operatives to the crisis

The lawmakers noted in their resolutions that the present location of the market is no longer conducive considering the number of traders and the volume of goods at Shasha market.

They urged the state government to inaugurate a panel of enquiry to ascertain the cause(s) of the clash with a view to prosecuting those responsible for the mayhem.

The House further called for security summit in the constituencies across the state so as to enable stakeholders to appraise the situation and suggest ways of averting security crises in future.

The House urged the Police and other security agencies in the state to be more proactive in their responses to conflict situations in order to prevent things from degenerating into full blow crises.

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin , also said it was unfortunate that the crisis was not well managed by the Hausa and Yoruba indigenes at Shasha market.

Ogundoyin, who lamented the rising spate of insecurity across the state, said, “They (security agencies) need to put their professional training to bear in the discharge of their duties. We need our security agents to react on time to emergency situations whenever they are called upon.

“The clash between traders of Yoruba and Hausa extractions should not have been allowed to snowball into a situation where lives and properties would be lost. Our Police should collaborate more with various security agencies to enable them arrest criminals who are bent on tormenting trouble amongst us.”

The Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Fadeyi, Adebayo Babajide (Ibadan North 2), Dele Adeola (Iseyin, Itesiwaju) and the Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin, commended the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his commitment to the protection of lives and properties of the citizenry.

The House appealed to security agencies to go back to their duty posts.

