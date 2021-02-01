Governor Seyi Makinde’s Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu has expressed excitement after efforts made to locate missing Adekunle Jamiu Adebayo, has paid off.

Adebayo, an Iseyin-born, Oyo state indigene, who is studying for his Masters in Turkey was reported missing. His parents had sought the help of the Oyo State government in locating him and today, he has been found.

Bola Sarumi Aliyu explained that the joint efforts of Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Turkish Embassy in Abuja, President of Nigerian Community In Turkey, and the Nigerian High Commission was what made it easy to quickly locate Jamiu Adebayo who has since been taken into safe custody in Turkey and is being prepared for repatriation to Nigeria.

She added that Jamiu will return home to Nigeria as soon as possible after all the necessary paper works and bills which include his medical bill in Turkey have been sorted out, SunriseBulletin is reporting.

Recall that The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Oyo state Diaspora office had raised an alarm over missing Jamiu Adebayo in Istanbul Turkey and called on the Nigerian community in Turkey especially those of Yoruba extraction to help find him.

“Few days after our publication was put out for people to help find Jamiu Adebayo, Adekunle, I’m happy to tell you that he has been found and in fact, has been taken into safe custody in Istanbul, Turkey awaiting repatriation. Once the Turkish government are done with the necessary paper work, we will by God’s grace have him returned and reunited with his family,” Sarumi Aliyu said.

“This is part of what we keep telling our people especially those intending travelers from Oyo state to any part of the world, to as a matter of duty and for the sake of tracking and locating them in case of any unforseen or unexpected circumstances, to report to the Diaspora Office here so that we can have adequate record of our people abroad.

“Part of our job is building and nurturing relationships with foreign missions in Nigeria and other countries with the aim of synergizing together to attract foreign investments to Oyo state and also ensure that our citizens in foreign countries of the world are all doing fine wherever they are.

“We are here for the people of Oyo state to ensure that non of our citizens traveling abroad for a legitimate purpose is made to face any form of inhumane treatment of any kind in their countries of destination. And I must tell you that Oyo state is lucky to have Governor Makinde at the helms of affairs with such deep foresight to set up this office. Oyo state citizens abroad now know they have a voice from home if they get any negative treatment from their host countries.

“The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish Embassy in Abuja, the President, Nigerians in Turkey, and the Nigerian High Commission in Turkey have all been very supportive in helping Oyo state Diaspora office achieve all the results recorded in this case and we look forward to an improved synergy with all of them and other organizations both local and international that may wish to collaborate with the Diaspora office with the view of improving its capacity to achieve more.”

Like this: Like Loading...