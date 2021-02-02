Akinwale Aboluwade

The Oyo State Government said on Tuesday that it had commenced the process of distribution of appointment letters to the 5,000 newly recruited teachers under the state Teaching Service Commission.

The Chairman, Oyo State Teaching Service Commission , Pastor Akinade Alamu, who made the disclosure in Ibadan, the state capital, said that the newly recruited teachers are to resume to their duty posts immediately.

The Street Journal gathered that the distribution of letters of appointment to successful newly recruited teachers started on Monday.

Alamu said that their appointment was sequel to a long period of scrutiny and verification during which errors that might have crept in during and after the examination and oral test for the exercise had been corrected.

According to him, the state government approved the release of 5,000 appointment letters for distribution of which a total of 4,400 letters had been released by TESCOM while the remaining letters were withheld due to errors on the part of the applicants. The errors, he said, included misspelt names as well as invalid email addresses among others.

However, he assured those who had yet to receive their appointment letters that it would be ready for collection immediately after the errors have been corrected by the applicants.

Alamu added that the letters were sent to the centralised centres in the 33 local government areas of the state for collection in order to avoid overcrowding and in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

He, therefore, implored the successful candidates to resume duties immediately considering the fact that the academic session has commenced.

The TESCOM Chairman said, “While congratulating the successful applicants, we want to appeal to those who are yet to get their letters to exercise patience.

We discovered that 600 among the letters have errors that need to be rectified. That is already being sorted and corrected as we speak and will be distributed as well.”

The Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Mrs Olabisi Oderinde, who congratulated the selected candidates on their appointment, urged them to show high sense of diligence, “As this will be the way to bring the governor’s passion for education to reality.”

The zonal heads of TESCOM lauded the current administration in the state for what they called positive responses on education policies of the state. They pledged their support towards the educational development of the state.

In their response, the newly recruited teachers, comprising indigenes of the state and non-indigenes, expressed their readiness to work optimally in line with the set goals of the state government.

Governor Makinde granted approval for the appointment of the successful candidates last year having scaled through the tests.