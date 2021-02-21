Akinwale Aboluade

The Oyo State Government said on Saturday that it would offset the promotion arrears of its workers that has been stagnated for four years, saying that there will be no further disparity in the elevation of workers in the state.

He added that Governor Makinde had directed that there should be no case where workers would be owed promotion allowance by the end of his first term. This, he said, necessitated the drive towards offsetting the inherited promotion arrears.

“For the 35years, I have spent in Civil Service, I have never seen a governor that has been so magnanimous. Conducting four years promotion at a go is not an easy thing. He has sacrificed so much for the civil and public servants because they form the bulk of the economy of the state.

“After this exercise, there won’t be arrears of promotion any longer. We are going to be due for 2017 to 2020 and by the end of this year, all MDAs must have gotten their data corrected so that as early as 2022 we will be doing the 2021 promotion. This government is working on not leaving any arrears of promotion at the expiration of its first four years in office.

“We are trying to prepare for the exercise and we are going to train all Directors of Administration, Directors of Personnel and Directors of Finance on the promotion exercise because it will involve the three offices. There are some Ministries with Directors of Administration and Directors of Finance and Administration.

”There are some with Directors of Administration and Directors of Personnel. Where we have the three, they will all attend the training to sensitize them on the need for uniformity in the way the promotion exercise will be done.