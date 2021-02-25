Akinwale Aboluwade

Oyo State Government has appealed to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF to renew its partnership with the state government towards enhancing economic growth for the citizens.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in the state, Mr Adeniyi Farinto, made the call on Wednesday at the launching and dissemination of the Oyo State Strategic Plan of Action on Nutrition document at the Ibadan Business School, Bodija.

In the Commissioner’s keynote address, delivered by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Mofoluke Adebiyi, said the contributions of UNICEF to the development of children, women and other vulnerable groups in the state were boundless.

He stated that the government would integrate the content of the OYSSPAN document into the ongoing Oyo State Development Plan (2021-2040).

Farinto listed areas of focus for government to include massive empowerment for women at the grassroots level, provision of free health services for the less privileged, facilitation of empowerment inputs towards wealth creation and self-reliance for women, unemployed youths, the less privileged and vulnerable groups.

He said the state government would not relent in its efforts in protecting children in line with the Child Rights Law 2006 which is geared towards protection, development, survival and participation.

“As a government, we have a duty to give good life to the people, we are fully aware that we cannot do it alone, hence the policy of this administration is to collaborate with development partners, external funding agencies, non-governmental organisations and other notable bodies in the task of making life more comfortable for the citizenry.

“I want to appeal to UNICEF for continued support for the realization of the objectives of government. On our our part, we shall not renege on our expected commitment to the programmes. As such, I want to assure this gathering that the present administration will not hesitate to provide required counterpart contributions promptly in term of cash and non-cash materials for the successful implementation of various programmes and projects under UNICEF and other in the State.”

In a related development on Thursday, the Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, lauded the support of UNICEF to the state in the area of education, saying that many out-of-school children had been returned to classrooms in the state.

The Commissioner spoke at a one-day interactive programme organised for education stakeholders by the state Ministry of Education Science and Technology, in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund, Akure Field Office, held at Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre, Ibadan.

Olaleye, who commended the contributions of UNICEF towards educational development, urged the international body not to relent in its bid to support education development in Oyo State.

The UNICEF Education Specialist B-Field Officer, Akure, Dr Murtala Adogi Mohammed, in turn noted that the state government had made remarkable progress in educational development in the state. Murtala, who made his remark via zoom , encouraged the state government to deploy measuring, mentoring, monitoring, reporting and documentation, as well as investment in education for emergency response tools in the execution process of education policy in the state.

