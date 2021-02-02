Akinwale Aboluwade

The Oyo State Government has warned youths in the state to against violence and unhealthy rivalry among gangs, stating that insecurity does not do any society any good.

A statement by Moses Alao, Special Assistant (Print Media) to Governor Seyi Makinde , indicated that the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bayo Lawal, gave the admonition on Monday, while briefing journalists shortly after the security meeting held at the Ibadan North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that there have been recurrent cases of cult gang wars by warring youths groups in parts of Ibadan leaving destruction in its trail.

The emergency security meeting was attended by critical stakeholders in the local government, including the Caretaker Chairman of Ibadan North-East Local Government Area, Mr. Ibrahim AKintayo; Balogun of Ibadan, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin; Chief Lateef Oyelade, the Mogajis, local security outfits such as the Oodua Peoples Congress and Asoludero Hunters and heads of security agencies, among others.

The state government was represented on the occasion by the the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Akeem Oladeji; Personal Assistant to the governor, Mr. Hakeem Azeez; and the Liaison Officer, Ibadan North-East, Mr. Yahaya Akinbile.

The statement read that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration remained committed to ensuring policies that would bring a new lease of life to the youths in particular and the state in general.

It read that the Commissioner for Local Government Matters said the governor was worried about wars among gangs and hoodlums crisis in some parts of the city adding that he ordered that the meeting be held to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crisis and come up with lasting solution.

The statement listed hard drugs as the major cause of youths restiveness. It, therefore, warned parents to rein in their wards by performing the duties on the children.

It read, “The purpose of this meeting is to be able to act on the frequent crisis being led by hoodlums within Ibadan North Local Government.

“Apparently, the governor himself was disturbed and he gave us instructions to order this stakeholders’ meeting to find out the remote and immediate causes and bring suggestions on how to end it. That was why we called this stakeholders meeting.

“Today, I am happy to tell you that we were able to collate the causes and we have been able to gather the solutions from various stakeholders, which we will still further analyse and work out modalities of taking effective steps as suggested by the stakeholders.”

“I want to appeal, the government is responding to most of the requests as being suggested by the stakeholders. They should be patient with us. All our election promises, we have made sure that we are delivering on them.”

On the major cause of the breaches, it added, “As claimed by the stakeholders, hard drugs is one of the major causes. Some of these youths are juveniles. And the parents fail to perform their duties. If parents give their children proper orientation, proper counselling and the duty of care, they won’t be on the streets supported by hard drugs. So what do you expect?

“So, all these we are going to address. However, that the problems of insecurity can only be solved through collective effort.”

