In the bid to celebrate the World Water Day, workers of the Oyo State Water Corporation, as a union, has taken a turnaround by going on strike to express their displeasure of the systematic mishandling of the corporation and ill-treatment of its workers by the State Government. The rally which took place from the early hours of Monday, has denied vehicular movements into the Oyo State Government Secretariat, leading to traffic congestion in Agodi area of Ibadan. Due to the poor management and inadequacy of the Corporation, the workers pointed that residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, are suffering a great deal from lack of access to quality and clean water. They, therefore, called on Oyo State Government to meet the workers’ demands, saying the strike will linger on till their demands are met. The workers, however, stated that they gave the State Government 72 hours ultimatum 3 weeks ago, after which a 5-day warning strike commenced, and they halted for 2 weeks but were neglected afterwards.

Like this: Like Loading...